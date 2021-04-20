Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market at a phenomenal growth, trends, applications, regional analysis, key Players Allergan plc. Smiths Medical, Inc., Monaghan Medical Corporation, PARI GmbH, R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG, AirPhysio, WyMedical Pty Ltd
Prominent manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge, thus expected to drive growth of oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market.
Oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices are used an adjunctive therapy for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiectasis to mobilize secretions and enhancing mucous movement. OPEP as a non-pharmacologic therapy has gained tremendous attraction in the market in recent years, for facilitating gas exchange; reduce breathlessness; prevent recurring infection; reduce exacerbations & hospitalization and improve quality of life in patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis disease. Initiatives by the government to spread awareness regarding usage of this devices among asthma population and transitional shift of manufacturers towards E-commerce in order to minimize logistics operations are expected to propel growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market during the forecast period.
Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market attributed to the frequent launch of highly advanced systems through collaborations. In February 2017, Electromed, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Monaghan Medical Corporation to distribute and sell the Aerobika Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Device in the U.S. homecare market.
Asia-Pacific exhibits significant growth in oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market owing to increasing pollution in countries which lead to severe respiratory diseases including cystic fibrosis and COPD. For instance, as per the survey by the Global Burden of Disease, India bears 32% of the global burden of respiratory diseases. Chronic respiratory diseases were responsible for 10.9% of the total deaths in India in 2016, which could be attributed to ambient air pollution, 25.8% to household air pollution and 21% to smoking.
Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market-Taxonomy
By Product Type
-Face Mask PEP Devices
-Mouthpiece PEP Devices
-Bottle PEP Devices
By Indication
-COPD
-Bronchitis
-Asthma
-Cystic Fibrosis
-Bronchiectasis
-Others
By Distribution Channel
-Hospital Pharmacies
-Retail Pharmacies
-Online Pharmacies
