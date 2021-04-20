Liquid Handling Technology Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth and Top Players as Agilent Technologies, Inc.,Aurora Biomed Inc.,AutoGen, Inc.,Danaher Corporation.

The Liquid Handling Technology Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Liquid Handling Technology is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Liquid Handling Technology Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Application, End-User and Geography. The global liquid handling technology market is expected to reach US$ 5,705.63 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global liquid handling technology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The global Liquid Handling Technology Market was segmented by product, type, application, and end-user. The market based on product segment is classified as automated workstations, small devices, consumables. On the basis of type, the market is classified as automated liquid handling, manual liquid handling, semi-automated liquid handling. Based on the application segment market is divided into drug discovery & ADME-Tox Research, cancer and genomic research, bioprocessing/biotechnology. Based on end-user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and research institutes.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Aurora Biomed Inc. AutoGen, Inc. Danaher Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG) Corning Incorporated Eppendorf Formulatrix, Inc. Gilson Incorporated

The market for liquid handling technology is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising research and development expenses. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the scarcity of skilled professionals during the forecast period.

Product Insights

The global liquid handling technology market by product segments was led by consumables. In 2018, the consumables accounted for the largest market share in the global liquid handling technology market. The growth of the consumables segment is expected to grow due to rising numbers of clinical trials, growing clinical research, and expanding technologies in the field of diagnostics. Also, exponentially growing drug development is likely to demand more of the consumables. Thus it is expected that the market is expected to grow significantly and at a faster growth rate during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in the global liquid handling technology industry. For instance, in June 2019, Analytik Jena AG announced the introduction of extraction kits to its product portfolio. The kits are designed for its equipment CyBio FeliX Liquid Handling System. Thus, expansion of the product portfolio is enabling to grow the company’s offering in the liquid handling technology and further enabling to grow its position in the global market.

