Transplant Diagnostics Market SWOT Analysis 2027 | Omixon, Luminex, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic, Abbott, Illumina

Transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the transplant diagnostics market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc. Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the transplant diagnostics market. For instance, during April, 2018, Qiagen launched QIAstat-Dxâ in Europe. The product launched has played an important role in oncology or transplantation patients and has led to improved treatment decisions. It has also enabled the company to strengthen its presence in Europe region. These developments have helped the company in strengthening its existing product offering in the market, hence assuring a strong presence in the market.

The Middle East & Africa transplant diagnostics market by product & services was led by reagent & consumables segment. In 2018, the fixed transplant diagnostics held a largest market share of 37.0% of the transplant diagnostics market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments during the forecast period.

The emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing significantly in the biotechnology sectors. These regions are witnessing the growth of the start-up companies that helps in the production of the medical devices, diagnostic kits and others. The growing research and development activities in the biotechnology sectors are growing aggressively. The emerging nations currently seek assistance from the developed nations for the technologies and some procedures. However, the well established players are turning to the emerging nations for their expansions as these nations have enormous potentials to offers. The countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and Spain have the bigger biotech hub. The countries are engaged into the aggressive research and developments for the application of the biotechnology and its sub sectors. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the emerging regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the transplant diagnostics market in the coming near future.

