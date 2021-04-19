Size of DNA Forensics Market Will Reach to USD 2,792 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “DNA Forensics Market By DNA Material Types (Blood, Semen, Skin, Saliva, Hair, and Other Body Fluids), by Forensic DNA Testing Types (STR Testing, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Y-STR Testing, mtDNA Sequencing, Rapid DNA, Mini-STR Testing, and Others), by Type (Equipment and Product), and by Application (Parentage Testing, Law Enforcement, Genealogical & Medical Research, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global DNA forensics market is anticipated to be valued approximately USD 2,792 million in 2018 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 12,011 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 17.7 % between 2019 and 2027.

DNA forensic analysis is utilized in the legal cases and is used for fingerprint recovery from metals. Various innovations in DNA forensic analysis include compact DNA profiling strategies used at crime scenes and remarkable accuracy in determining the age of victims. These technical breakthroughs have decreased per-unit costs of DNA forensic analysis in practical applications, thereby increasing the cost-efficiency of forensic applications and its penetration across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dna-forensics-market-by-dna-material-types-blood

Growing cases of crimes will boost the market trends over the forecast timeline

Escalating need for implementing DNA forensics services across the globe as a result of rising in the terrorist activities is predicted to accelerate the growth of the DNA forensic industry over the forecast timespan. For instance, many developed & emerging economies are facing security threats and this has forced the respective governments to concentrate on shielding the countries as well as invigilating against acts of terrorism. Apart from this, DNA forensics assists the authorities to detect criminals and help in recognizing the victims of dreadful terrorist attacks.

In addition to this, escalating security concerns at both the international as well as national airports along with the growing rate of crimes like sexual assaults, terrorist intrusions, bomb attacks, kidnapping, and homicides will proliferate the growth of the market over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Apparently, the preference of using new equipment & systems for forensics due to technological breakthroughs in information technology will steer the scope of the business over the forecast period. In addition to this, the massive utilization of digital forensics by police officers & law enforcement agencies to recognize crimes will spur the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, high prices of forensic devices & dearth of experts in the DNA forensic domain or vertical will inhibit the DNA forensics market growth over the period of 2019 to 2027.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dna-forensics-market-by-dna-material-types-blood

STR testing to dominate the forensic DNA testing types segment by 2027

The STR testing segment is predicted to garner revenue of nearly USD 3,400 million by 2027. Short tandem repeats or STRs are easier to examine than those with variable number tandem repeats. Moreover, the number of repeats at loci varies from one person to another and enables in recognizing unique profiles in a systematic or ascending/ descending manner. This is likely to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast timeline.

Law enforcement segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of value

Law enforcement segment is predicted to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 7,430 million by 2027. The growth of the segment is credited to constant efforts made by the government to generate a DNA database. Apart from this, the DNA identification act 1994 enacted by the U.S. administration assisted the FBI to create a national DNA database for resolving pending criminal suits. This, in turn, has led to the massive acceptance of DNA forensics in the law enforcement agencies across the U.S., thereby further promoting the segmental growth.

Browse the full “DNA Forensics Market By DNA Material Types (Blood, Semen, Skin, Saliva, Hair, and Other Body Fluids), by Forensic DNA Testing Types (STR Testing, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Y-STR Testing, mtDNA Sequencing, Rapid DNA, Mini-STR Testing, and Others), by Type (Equipment and Product), and by Application (Parentage Testing, Law Enforcement, Genealogical & Medical Research, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dna-forensics-market-by-dna-material-types-blood

North America to dominate the overall regional market revenue share

The regional market growth is credited to rise in the acceptance of DNA forensics by the private firms as well as legal enforcement agencies. Moreover, the use of DNA forensics has now become prominent even in the healthcare sector in the region. The U.S. is slated to be the key regional revenue contributor over the forecast timeline.

Key players involved in the DNA forensics industry include Sorenson Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Roche, ANDE, Arrowhead Forensics, and Promega Corporation.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dna-forensics-market-by-dna-material-types-blood

This report segments the DNA forensics market as follows:

Global DNA Forensics Market: By DNA Material Types Segment Analysis

Blood

Semen

Skin

Saliva

Hair

Other Body Fluids

Global DNA Forensics Market: By Forensic DNA Testing Types Segment Analysis

STR Testing

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Y-STR Testing

mtDNA Sequencing

Rapid DNA

Mini-STR Testing

Others

Global DNA Forensics Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Equipment Laser System UV Imaging System Evidence Drying Cabinets Fume hoods Lab enclosures DNA sequencer Alternate light sources CSI Cameras Others



Product Forensic Kits PCR amplification kits DNA quantification kits Others Cyclone Fingerprint Brush Hand Preservation Bags Others



Global DNA Forensics Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Parentage Testing

Genealogical and Medical Research

Law Enforcement

Others

Global DNA Forensics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald