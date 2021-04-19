NATURAL SWEETENERS Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Natural Sweeteners market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Natural sweeteners are produced from saps, syrups, and nectars found in nature, without added chemicals or fancy machinery. The global consumption of herbs as medicines, nutraceuticals, food additives, cosmeceuticals, etc. is increasing, and due to this, the demand for natural sweeteners is also rising at an unprecedented rate across every region. Maple syrup, dates sugar, stevia, honey, molasses, and coconut sugar are some most consumed natural sweeteners. Due to the strong demand for natural sweeteners, global natural sweeteners market reached at a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Natural Sweeteners Market

Growing Health Concerns Worldwide

Natural sweeteners are the least processed products and contain a vast range of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. The world is suffering from adverse health impact due to overconsumption of sugar, which has encouraged the consumers to look for healthier alternatives. Since these natural sweeteners are less processed, it is believed that these sweeteners are full of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, lower in fructose/glucose, lower on the glycemic index scale and are much healthier than sugar. Such possibilities with natural sweeteners are encouraging population across the globe to opt for natural sweeteners.

Emerging Health Issues due to Over Consumption of Sugar

Overconsumption of sugar has been a serious issue recently. Overconsumption of sugar is a primary cause of obesity across the world. Apart from obesity, evidence suggests that high-sugar diets can lead to inflammation and high triglyceride, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels. Diabetes is another serious issue which is encouraging the consumers to opt for healthier sugar alternatives. The number of people with diabetes has grown enormously over the years, especially Type 2 diabetes. To prevent such health conditions, patients are advised to eat a healthy diet, avoid sugar, and saturated fats intake. However, avoiding sugar completely has never been possible for anyone. Thus, the only option for diabetes patients is left to have less harmful sweeteners such as natural sweeteners to maintain their healthy diets.

Growing Consumption in Food & Beverage Industry

Food & beverage industry is completely aware of the hype of sugar alternatives. Food & beverage companies are introducing new food & beverage product with labels stating added sugar-free, with natural sweeteners and more. Even consumers are choosing such products over ordinary products to stay healthy. Companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are shifting towards natural sweeteners from sugar.

Barriers – Natural Sweeteners Market

Presence of Alternatives

Artificial sweeteners are emerging as the biggest challenge for the natural sweeteners market. There are plenty of artificial sweeteners available in the market, stating they are entirely sugar-free and healthy. Diabetic patients believe such artificial sweeteners will allow them to eat sweets and other food & beverage items, which in turn increases the sales of artificial sweeteners. This growing sale of artificial sweeteners is likely to adversely affect the growth of the natural sweeteners market in coming years.

Market Trends – Natural Sweeteners Market

Marketing & Advertisement

The manufactures of such products are strongly considering online channels to market & distribute these natural sweeteners products. Online stores have emerged as one of the most favorable sales channels in the natural sweeteners products market since it is easily accessible to a large consumer base around the globe.

Segmentation Analysis

The natural sweeteners market is segmented in different categories including by type, by application, and by distribution channel. The market is segmented by type into caloric sweeteners and low & no-calorie sweeteners. Among this segment, the caloric sweeteners or low-Intensity sweeteners segment captured lion shares of the market in previous years. Global caloric sweeteners segment was totaled at USD XXX.X billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XXX.X billion in 2024 at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2024. Caloric sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, cane juice, agave syrup, and others have been witnessing remarkable demand in previous years. However, zero-calorie type natural sweetener segment is poised to mask comparatively healthy growth rate in upcoming years.

Moreover, based on the application, the natural sweeteners market is further sub-segmented into food & beverage industry, personal & health care industry, and others. Among which the food & beverage industry segment is about to register a remarkable growth rate in upcoming years. Rapid introduction of natural sweeteners-based products in different markets is expected to encourage the growth of this segment in the near future. Apart from application and type segment, the report is also categorized into distribution channel segment, which further sub-categorized into online channels and offline channels. Among which, Online channel segment is about to mask the highest CAGR in the coming years since the internet penetration is growing across the globe.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. When it comes to natural sweeteners market, North America is the leader in natural sweeteners market. The North America region has acquired significant market shares and is poised to continue its dominance in the coming years. Intense penetration of health issues due to overconsumption of sugar has encouraged the market growth of natural sweeteners in North America and Europe region.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global natural sweeteners market, such as Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Truvia, SweetLeaf Stevia, Tate & Lyle, Whole Earth Sweetener, Imperial Sugar, Herboveda, Sunwin Stevia International, Ach Food Companies, Morita Kagaku Kogyo and other major & notable players. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by business segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Segmentation

By Type

– Caloric Sweeteners

– Low and No-calorie Sweeteners

By Application

– Food & Beverage Industry

– Personal Care Industry

– Healthcare Industry

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online Channels

– Offline Channels

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Madhava Natural Sweeteners

– Truvia

– SweetLeaf Stevia

– Tate & Lyle

– Whole Earth Sweetener

– Imperial Sugar

– Herboveda

– Sunwin Stevia International

– Ach Food Companies

– Morita Kagaku Kogyo

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Natural Sweeteners Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.5. Middle East & Africa

3. Global Natural Sweeteners Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Natural Sweeteners Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Macro-Economic Trends

8. PEST Analysis

9. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

10. Global Natural Sweeteners Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.3.1. Caloric Sweeteners Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.2. Low & No-calorie Sweeteners Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12. Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.1. Food & Beverage Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.3.2. Personal Care Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.3.3. Healthcare Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.3.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13. Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.1. Online Channels Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.2. Offline Channels Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.1.4. Caloric Sweeteners Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1.5. Low & No-calorie Sweeteners Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.2.4. Food & Beverage Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.5. Personal Care Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.6. Healthcare Industry Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.4. Online Channels Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.3.5. Offline Channels Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.4. By Country

14.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

Continue…

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald