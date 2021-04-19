Global Vermicompost Market 2019 – 2024 | By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.

Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Vermicompost is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vermicompost in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

