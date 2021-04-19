Global pharmaceutical intermediates market is Forecast to reach USD 38,457.2 Million by the end of 2024

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market – By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Labs, Contract Manufacturing Organizations and Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market such as major global regions and key players and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Global pharmaceutical intermediates market is anticipated to reach USD 38,457.2 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 27,356.1 Million in 2018. The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of new intermediates. The market is also expected to significantly benefit from this. In addition, patent expiry is also supposed to positively impact the growth of the global pharmaceutical intermediate market. Apart from this, continuous demand for new and innovative therapies are offering promising growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers – Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market

Rising Production of APIs

Increasing production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is accelerating the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates. Further, increasing trend towards new high tech therapeutics coupled with the development of innovative delivery systems and innovation in personalized medicine is believed to further emphasize the growing demand for the active pharmaceutical market. This bodes well for global pharmaceutical intermediates market.

Due to a rise in the demand for quality APIs, there is growing investment in research & development for API production which will result in increased demand for pharmaceutical intermediates.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

Rising prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases is resulting in increased demand for pharmaceuticals which, in turn, is spearheading current and future growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), there were around 16.8 million physician visits for infectious and parasitic diseases in the United States. Further, supportive government healthcare initiatives are believed to garner the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Barriers – Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market

Strong Competition in Industry

The pharmaceutical industry comprises of a large pool of small, medium & giant manufacturers of pharmaceutical intermediates. Apart from this, the number of contract manufacturing organizations are also increasing especially in the Asia Pacific region which has also increased market competition across the globe.

Issues witnessing Overall Pharmaceutical Industry

Regulatory requirements are tightening and will likely continue to do so with a push for more transparency in the supply chain in the future. These increasing regulatory-related issues have brought difficulties for pharmaceutical intermediate suppliers across the globe.

Pricing Challenges

The prices of intermediates are moving up as regulatory-related expenses such as fees related to the Generic Drug User Fee Act in the U.S. are increasing. This unstable pricing trend is adversely affecting the supplying network of the intermediates.

Market Trends

Product Portfolio Expansion

Pharmaceutical intermediates companies are expanding their businesses in terms of product offering and regional markets. This expansion trend is benefiting manufacturers by allowing them to deliver more advanced one-stop solutions to their customers. For instance, AGC Inc. has recently expanded its facilities at its Chiba Plant that resulted in an approximately tenfold increase in the company’s GMP1-compliant synthetic pharmaceutical intermediate and active ingredient2 production capacity.

Segmentation Analysis

The pharmaceutical intermediates market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical companies, research labs, contract manufacturing organizations, and others. In this segment, pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a market share of 76.4% in 2018. In terms of value, the pharmaceutical companies segment was held at USD 20,906.7 Million in 2018. Further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Further, global pharmaceutical intermediates in the pharmaceutical companies market are likely to achieve the absolute $ opportunity of USD 7,287.3 Million between 2019-2024.

Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the pharmaceutical intermediates market, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest percentage of market share in 2018. North America pharmaceutical intermediates market reached USD 7,704.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to propel at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. It represented a market share of 28.2% in the overall pharmaceutical intermediates market in 2018.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global pharmaceutical intermediates market, such as Aceto, Eastar, BASF SE, Midas Pharma, A.R. Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Lianhetech, Arkema, Hangzhou FST Pharmaceutical, Chemcon Specialty Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, among others. The pharmaceutical intermediates market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, mergers, and expansion across the globe.

