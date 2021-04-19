Global MEMS Microphone Market 2019 – 2024

MEMS microphone is a tiny device that employs a pressure-sensitive diaphragm etched on a semiconductor, generally less than 1 millimeter, that can be incorporated directly onto an electronic chip and commonly uses a small thin membrane fabricated on the chip to detect sound. A MEMS microphone is composed by a diaphragm vibrating between two holed back-plates.

MEMS microphones target all audio applications where small size, high sound quality, reliability and affordability are key requirements.

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 72.05% of the Revenue market shares in 2015. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Knowles, Goertek, AAC, ST Microelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS, Hosiden and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the MEMS microphone raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of MEMS microphone.

In China, MEMS microphone manufactures mainly include Goertek, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, Gettop, and others. China is the world?s large producer and comsumers of MEMS microphone; as the same time, the consumption of MEMS microphone in China grown gradually. In the result, MEMS microphone in China was export-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for MEMS Microphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the MEMS Microphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chapter 1, to describe MEMS Microphone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MEMS Microphone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MEMS Microphone in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the MEMS Microphone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the MEMS Microphone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, MEMS Microphone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MEMS Microphone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

