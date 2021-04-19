Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2019 – 2024

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals.

They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming ones body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can?t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of Sales Value, USA and EU sales account for 9.97% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 10.85 % market share of the global consumption value. For the brand owners, such as Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

The worldwide market for Halal Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Halal Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers: Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, Perfumes, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrance, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

