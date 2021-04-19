Global Antacids Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Antacids Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global antacids market was valued at about $4.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $4.55 billion at a CAGR of -0.4% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the antacids market in 2018.

The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, surgical simulators and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums and Pepto-Bismol.

Major players in the antacids market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC.

Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.

The side effects related to antacids is a major restraint for the antacids market. Some of the common side effects of antacids include dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity and milk-alkali syndrome. Antacids containing aluminum hydroxide may also cause side effects such as constipation, aluminum-intoxication, osteomalacia, and hypophosphatemia. In addition, antacids when consumed with other acidic drugs might lead to absorption of both the drugs resulting in reduced efficiency of both the drugs.

