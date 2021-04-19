Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market 2019 -2024

Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) are a class of ammonium salts. The physical properties of this class of chemicals vary as a function of the degree of phosphate condensation. Short-chain APP is water soluble, while longer chain APP has lower water solubility.

Scope of the Report:

Ammonium polyphosphate (APP) usually has two types, such as APP I and APP II. They differ from their polymerization degree. Polymerization degree of APP I is generally lower than 100, while that of APP II is higher than 1000. APP II has lower water solubility than APP I. So, APP II is also used in flame retardant industry and APP I is used in liquid fertilizer industry. Affected by the policy, ammonium polyphosphate (APP) application share used in flame retardant industry will increase in the coming few years.

Currently, manufacturers of ammonium polyphosphate (APP) mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China. Due to the technical barriers of APP II, APP I production is higher than that of APP II. Global main manufacturers are Clariant, ICL, Agrium and Changfeng Chemical, etc. During all regions, Europe ammonium polyphosphate (APP) production share is biggest and it was 36.58% in 2015. North America and China ammonium polyphosphate (APP) production share was separately 30.36% and 31.92% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Polyphosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 1990 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Polyphosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clariant

Perimeter Solutions

Nutrien

JLS Chemical

Budenheim

Changfeng Chemical

Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

Jingdong Chemical

Kingssun Group

Lanyang Chemical

Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

Shian Chem

Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

Plant Food Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

APP I

APP II

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Liquid Fertilizer Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Others

