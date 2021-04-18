Size of Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Will Reach to USD 22,300 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market by Sports (Soccer, Auto Racing, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, and Others) and by Application (Team Performance, Video Analysis, Athlete Performance, Pricing Optimization, Health Assessment, Fan Preferences & Engagement, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global sports player tracking and analytics market was valued at approximately USD 1,082 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 22,300 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 40% between 2019 and 2027.

Sports player tracking and analytics are the tools that gather the information and then analyze it. The capabilities of tracking & analytics tools help the sports team gain a competitive edge. Sports analytics offer excellent predictive abilities and the best of the sports teams make use of the real-time data offered by these analytics. Apparently, all the sports teams utilize analytics and some of them combine analytics with the decision-making process to win games.

Escalating need for improving the sports performance to drive market growth

The massive benefits offered by sports tracking & analytics tools in sports activities is projected to enlarge the growth graph of the sports player tracking and analytics market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the tracking & analytic tool assists in discovering minute activity of the sportsperson in real-time along with providing the audience with comprehensive information about the game as well as the players, thereby improving the engagement of the audience with the game. Precisely, the tracking & analytics help in enhancing the fan appeal, assessment of health activities, and performance of each player.

Moreover, a rise in the acceptance of SaaS-based sports software in the sports sector is predicted to steer the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, tablets and smartphones help in making training information more lucid and easily available for sports management. This can further leverage the market growth during the period from 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, a low level of awareness about the innovative tracking & analytics tools in emerging as well as underdeveloped economies will inhibit the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Basketball to dominate the sports segment over the forecast timeframe

Basketball segment, which garnered proceeds worth nearly USD 336 million in 2018, is slated to contribute remarkably towards the overall market revenue during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment is due to the high popularity of basketball in North American and European countries. Apart from this, a rise in the number of viewership as well as sports channel subscriptions displaying league games on televisions will steer the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Athlete performance segment to contribute majorly towards the application landscape

The sports player tracking & analytics tools offer in-depth information about the athlete’s performance, thereby helping the sports management in effectively handling & recording the performance of the athlete. The tools also provide feedback as well as a review on how to improve the performance of the athlete in the domestic as well as international sports events. All these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market earnings

The growth of the regional market is due to the high acceptance of innovative analytical & tracking tools in the sports events in countries like the U.S. In addition to this, the huge presence of renowned players will further account for the regional market growth over the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players in sports player tracking and analytics market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, IBM Corporation, Sportradar AG, Real Sports Analytics, TruMedia Networks, STATS LLC, SportsMEDIA Technology Corp, Catapult, Chetu Inc., Sportvision, Competitive Sports Analysis, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., Kinduct, Opta, SAS Institute Inc., Synergy, and ZTC.

This report segments the sports player tracking and analytics market as follows:

Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market: By Sports Segment Analysis

Soccer

Auto Racing

Cricket

Basketball

Hockey

Others

Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Team Performance

Video Analysis

Athlete Performance

Pricing Optimization

Health Assessment

Fan Preferences & Engagement

Others

Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

