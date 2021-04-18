Size of Patient Recliners Market Will Reach to USD 26,915 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Patient Recliners Market By Types (Patient Room Recliners, Cardiac Care Recliners, Long Term Care Recliners, Pediatric Recliners, Trendelenburg Recliners, Treatment Recliners, and Bariatric Recliners), by Weighing Capacity (Less than 250 lbs, Between 250 lbs and 500 lbs, and More than 500 lbs), and by End-User (Hospitals, Therapy Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Patient Examination Areas, Physician Office, Nursing Homes, and Dialysis Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global patient recliners market was valued at approximately USD 9,221 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 26,915 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.7 % between 2019 and 2027.

Patient recliners are medical chairs that swiftly and easily alter into a lounger for patient comfort. Patient room recliners are used most prominently in hospitals, surgery centers, long term care centers, and other medical services. The patient recliner is the key furniture staple of the patient rooms. These patient recliners offer numerous benefits for short-term as well as long-term patients. They help in optimizing patient comfort. Patient recliners are available in numerous sizes and functions including deep recline and adjustable suspensions.

Moreover, patient recliners also help in reducing stress and enhance blood circulation in the legs and feet. Variety of patient recliners available these days offer myriad features including wire-spring construction for easy suspension, lateral cushioning, posture-correct lumbar, and anti-bacterial easy cleaning polyvinyl cushioning.

Burgeoning geriatric population to spur the overall market expansion

The massive rise in the aging population prone to chronic ailments is likely to steer the growth of the patient recliners industry during the forecast timeline. Moreover, patient recliners help the old persons live a high-quality life. Moreover, it has been predicted that there will be an increase in the aging population across the lower as well as middle-income regions.

Furthermore, the breakthrough in recliner technology is anticipated to fuel the market demand over the forecast timeline. New technology helps the patient, doctors, and family members to nurture a seamless healthcare experience. Nonetheless, aesthetic and functional issues pertaining to the usage of the product can obstruct the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Patient room recliners segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

Patient room recliners segment is projected to record a CAGR of nearly 13.6% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The patient recliner has become key furniture of the patient rooms and is most common in clinics, patient examination areas, and doctor’s office as well as therapy units.

Hospitals to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast timespan

The growth of the hospitals segment can be credited to escalating demand for recliners in hospitals as a result of high incidences of chronic disorders. The segment is projected to accumulate revenue worth USD 12,770 million by the end of forecast timeframe.

North America to dominate the overall patient recliners market revenue share by 2027

North American region, which accounted for nearly 49% of the overall market share in 2018, is predicted to contribute lucratively towards the global industry earnings over the forecast timespan. The regional market growth can be credited to high healthcare standards.

Moreover, the European market is projected to follow North America in terms of earnings due to the large presence of reputed industry players in the region.

Some of the major participants in the patient recliners business include Champion Manufacturing, Inc., Future Health Concepts, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom, Kemper Medical Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Nemschoff, Inc., PHC, Steelcase, Inc., UMF Medical, and Winco Mfg. LLC.

This report segments the patient recliners market as follows:

Global Patient Recliners Market: By Types Segment Analysis

Patient Room Recliners

Cardiac Care Recliners

Long Term Care Recliners

Pediatric Recliners

Trendelenburg Recliners

Treatment Recliners

Bariatric Recliners

Global Patient Recliners Market: By Weighing Capacity Segment Analysis

Less than 250 lbs

Between 250 lbs and 500 lbs

More than 500 lbs

Global Patient Recliners Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Therapy Centres

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Patient Examination Areas

Physician Office

Nursing Homes

Dialysis Centres

Global Patient Recliners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

