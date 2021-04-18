Global Synthetic Rope Market 2019 -2024

Synthetic Rope are ropes made from natural and synthetic fibers. Compared to steel wire rope, synthetic rope by its very nature is limited to light load lifting applications and for strapping and tethering, as in a tag line.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822529

Scope of the Report:

Thera are many Synthetic Rope manufactures in the world, global Synthetic Rope production will reach about 223.5K MT in 2016 from 160.5K MT in 2011. The average growth is about 6.84% from 2011 to 2016. Synthetic Rope production main focus on USA, Europe, USA Synthetic Rope production took about 32.5%, Europe Synthetic Rope production took about 39.7% of total market in 2015.

Global demand of Synthetic Rope has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.48%, and similar to production growth. Synthetic Rope major type is Polypropylene,Polyester,Nylon, Polyethylene,Specialty Fibers,applications field include Marine and Fishing,Sports and Leisure

Oil and Gas,Construction,Cranes,Arboriculture,these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Synthetic Rope, and stimulate the development of Synthetic Rope industry.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Rope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Synthetic Rope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cortland Limited

Wireco Worldgroup Inc

Samson Rope Technologies Inc

Southern Ropes

English Braids Ltd

Marlow Ropes Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Bridon International Ltd

Yale Cordage Inc

Lanex A.S

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

Polyethylene

Specialty Fibers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marine and Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil and Gas

Construction

Cranes

Arboriculture

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Rope product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Synthetic Rope, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Synthetic Rope in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Synthetic Rope competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Synthetic Rope breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Synthetic Rope market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Synthetic Rope sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Rope Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polypropylene

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Polyethylene

1.2.5 Specialty Fibers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Marine and Fishing

1.3.2 Sports and Leisure

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Cranes

1.3.6 Arboriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cortland Limited

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cortland Limited Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Wireco Worldgroup Inc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Samson Rope Technologies Inc

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Southern Ropes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Southern Ropes Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 English Braids Ltd

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 English Braids Ltd Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Marlow Ropes Ltd

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Marlow Ropes Ltd Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Teufelberger Holding AG

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Teufelberger Holding AG Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Bridon International Ltd

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Bridon International Ltd Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Yale Cordage Inc

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Yale Cordage Inc Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Lanex A.S

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Synthetic Rope Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Lanex A.S Synthetic Rope Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald