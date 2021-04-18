Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market 2019 -2024

Styrene Butadiene latex is a polymer emulsion composed of two hydrocarbon monomers, styrene and butadiene. Styrene is derived from reacting benzene and ethylene; at room temperature it is a colorless oily liquid with a sweet odor. Butadiene is a byproduct of ethylene production and is a colorless gas with a faint odor of gasoline.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822530

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Styrene Butadiene Latex are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in Styrene Butadiene Latex market include: BASF, Trinseo, Dow, Mallard Creek Polymers, Synthomer, Mallard Creek Polymers, etc.

Styrene Butadiene Latex is widely used in Paper Processing, Glass Fiber Processing, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and others. In 2015, Styrene Butadiene Latex for Paper Processing and Fiber & Carpet Processing occupy more than 68.79% of total amount. Paper Processing was the single largest application segment for Styrene Butadiene Latex market accounting for more than 34.88% of global consumption in 2015. The growing Paper Processing industry in China and Europe is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the Styrene Butadiene Latex market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for Styrene Butadiene Latex in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Styrene Butadiene Latex industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Latex is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 8890 million US$ in 2024, from 7510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Latex in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Synthomer

Trinseo

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Styrene Butadiene Latex product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Styrene Butadiene Latex, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Styrene Butadiene Latex in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Styrene Butadiene Latex competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Styrene Butadiene Latex breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Styrene Butadiene Latex market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Styrene Butadiene Latex sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Styrene Butadiene Latex Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

1.2.2 Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Paper Processing

1.3.2 Fiber & Carpet Processing

1.3.3 Glass Fiber Processing

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Adhesives

1.3.6 Mortar Additives

1.3.7 Foams & Mattresses

1.3.8 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Synthomer

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Synthomer Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Trinseo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Trinseo Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dow Chemical Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dow Chemical Company Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BASF SE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BASF SE Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mallard Creek Polymers

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mallard Creek Polymers Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ultrapave Latex Polymers

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ultrapave Latex Polymers Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Euclid Chemical Company

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Euclid Chemical Company Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 U.S. Adhesive

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 U.S. Adhesive Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald