Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market 2019 – 2024

Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) is derived from a reaction of an isocyanate component and a resin blend component. The material has high mechanical strength, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, oil resistance, water resistance, aging resistance, alternating temperature (pressure) and other outstanding performance.

“Spray Polyurea Elastomer Technology” (also known as “100% solid content spray polyurea elastomer technology”) is following the high solids Sub-coating, water-based paint, powder coating technology, coating technology in the field of another major technological progress. It completely changed the traditional spraying process in the prevalence of solvent pollution, thin thickness, sagging, curing a long time and other shortcomings, to the scene to bring a revolutionary spray leap.

Scope of the Report:

The isocyanate can be aromatic or aliphatic in composition. It can be a monomer, polymer, or any variant reaction of isocyanates quasi-pre-polymer, or a pre-polymer. The pre-polymer or quasi-pre-polymer can be made of an amine-terminated polymer resin, or hydroxyl-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend must be made up of amine-terminated polymer resins, and/or amine-terminated chain extenders. The amine-terminated polymer resins will not have any intentional hydroxyl moieties. Any hydroxyls are the result of incomplete conversion to the amine-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend may also contain additives, or non-primary components. These additives may contain hydroxyls, such as pre-dispersed pigments in a polyol carrier. For clarification purposes, a polyurethane/polyurea hybrid is a reaction of an isocyanate with a resin blend. The resin blend will contain an amine-terminated polymer resin and a hydroxyl containing polyol. It may or may not contain catalysts.

Spray Polyurea Elastomer can be classified as two types, such as Universal and Waterproof. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 45.59% of the Spray Polyurea Elastomer market is Building waterproofing, 29.52% is Industrial anti – corrosion, 14.82% is Wear-resistant lining, 10.07% divided among other industries in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements?these industries will need more Spray Polyurea Elastomer. So, Spray Polyurea Elastomer has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huntsman

SPI

BASF

United Coatings

Technical Urethanes

Bayer

Futura

SWD

Dow

ILSAN (APTECH)

Qingdao Jialian

AMMT

Supe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Universal, Waterproof

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Industrial anti – corrosion, Building waterproofing, Wear-resistant lining, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

