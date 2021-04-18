Global Specular Microscope Market 2019 – 2024

Specular microscope is an instrument that provides imaging and assessment of the corneal endothelial cell layer, morphology of endothelial cells and corneal pachymetry. Specular microscopy is a noninvasive photographic technique that allows you to visualize and analyze the corneal endothelium. Using computer-assisted morphometry, modern specular microscopes analyze the size, shape and population of the endothelial cells. The instrument can be used to analyze the cornea regarding several abnormal states such as corneal dystrophies, keratoconus and trauma.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce specular microscope mainly concentrate in Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in Japan. In particular, as the market leader in specular microscopy, Konan global market share more than 50%, other key manufacturers include Topcon, Nidek, Tomey, Wavetek, Hy Vision Star, Hai Labs, Inc. The production of specular microscope increased from 822 Units in 2011 to 1162 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.28%. Global Specular microscope capacity utilization rate remained at around 83.87% in 2016.

Specular microscope can be classified as two types, such as Contact Specular Microscope and Non-contact Specular Microscopes. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 69.13% of the specular microscope market is Hospital, 13.36% is Eye Bank, 17.51% divided among other industries in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements these industries will need more specular microscope. So, specular microscope has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Specular Microscope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 44 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Specular Microscope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Konan

Topcon

Nidek

Tomey

Wavetek

Hy Vision Star

Hai Labs, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Contact Specular Microscope, Non-contact Specular Microscopes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Eye Bank, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Specular Microscope product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Specular Microscope, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Specular Microscope in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Specular Microscope competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Specular Microscope breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Specular Microscope market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specular Microscope sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

