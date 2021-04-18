Global Rayon Fibers Market 2019 – 2024

Rayon fibers are fibers obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from plant-based material. Rayon fibers include viscose staple fiber and viscose filament.

Rayon fibers are usually classified as a manufactured fiber and considered to be regenerated cellulose. It is derived from naturally occurring cellulose and requires extensive processing.

Rayon fibers have got wide applications in civil field, industrial field, medical field and others.

Scope of the Report:

In the Rayon Fibers industry, there is therefore a high threat of substitute products. If manufacturers sell their products at higher prices, or if the products are of low quality, then consumers are able to purchase substitutes from the many competitors who are present in the market environment. It is therefore essential for the market players in the Rayon Fibers to be guarantee the quality if they are to tackle the challenge of the threat of substitute.

Rayon Fibers are often applied in civil field, industrial field, medical field and others, of which civil field occupies the largest share.

The key manufacturers are Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, Kelheim, Sanyou, Sateri, Fulida, Aoyang Technology, Yibin Grace Group, Bohi Industry, Xiangsheng Group, Xinxiang Bailu, Silver Hawk, etc. Lenzing is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Lenzing was 995.7 K MT, and the company held a share of 17.31%.

The worldwide market for Rayon Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 20900 million US$ in 2024, from 14400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rayon Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

