Global Potassium Sulfate Market 2019 -2024

Potassium Sulfate (K2SO4, commonly referred to as sulfate of potash or SOP) is a water soluble, white and crystalline salt. Potassium Sulfate is the world’s most popular low-chloride fertilizer.

Scope of the Report:

The Potassium Sulfate industry concentration is relatively high. The manufacturing bases are mainly concentrated in USA, Chile, China and Europe. In 2015, the leading manufacturers are K+S Group from Germany, Tessenderlo Group from Belgium, Compass Minerals from USA, SQM from Chile, YARA from Finland, Rusal from Russia, Sesoda from Taiwan, and five Chinese producers such as Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt, Qing Shang Chemical, Migao Group, Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology, and AVIC International Holding.

For manufacturing process of Potassium Sulfate, the most important manufacturing process is Mannheim process, MOP & Kieserite Process and brines (salt lakes) processing, respectively accounted for 51.18%, 20.26% and 28.56% in 2015. The manufacturers who adopt the brines (salt lakes) processing to produce Potassium Sulfate have advantages in manufacturing cost over other manufacturers who adopt the other manufacturing process.

The downstream demand was relatively stable in the past five years, and it will keep the growth trend in the future five years, because of it has been a must to some crops which are particularly sensitive to chlorine, such as potatoes, fruits, vegetables and tobacco. Although the price changed frequently, it is expected that the price will keep a slow downward trend in future due to excess capacity.

The worldwide market for Potassium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Potassium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

K+S Group

Tessenderlo Group

Compass Minerals

SQM

YARA

Rusal

Sesoda

Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt

Qing Shang Chemical

Migao Group

Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology

AVIC International Holding

Gansu Xinchuan Fertilizer

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group

Yantai Qifund Chemical

Liaoning Xinshui Chemical

Wuxi Yangheng Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Granule

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

……………

