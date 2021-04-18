Global Olive Oil Market 2019 -2024

Olive Oil is high nutritive product extracted from the fresh olive fruits. Olive Oil is the key component of Mediterranean diet, found in countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy. It is commercially manufactured by crushing or grinding olives and extracting oil from it through various chemical and mechanical process.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822537

Scope of the Report:

The main consumption regions are also relative concentrated. The Olive Oil Market consumption has great relationship with the local developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region are NA and EU.

The price has been downstream continuously; the average price is about 4107 USD/MT in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price. The gross margin is about 14.40% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Olive Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Olive Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

Deoleo

Carbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

BETIS

Minerva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive Oil

Olive Pomace Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Olive Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Olive Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Olive Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Olive Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Olive Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Olive Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Olive Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Olive Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.2.2 Olive Oil

1.2.3 Olive Pomace Oil

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cooking

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lamasia

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lamasia Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sovena Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sovena Group Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gallo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gallo Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Grup Pons

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Grup Pons Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Maeva Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Maeva Group Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ybarra

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ybarra Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Jaencoop

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Jaencoop Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Deoleo

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Deoleo Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Carbonell

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Carbonell Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Hojiblanca

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Hojiblanca Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Mueloliva

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Mueloliva Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Borges

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Borges Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Olivoila

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Olivoila Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 BETIS

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 BETIS Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Minerva

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Olive Oil Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Minerva Olive Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald