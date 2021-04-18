Global Metal Seals Market 2019 -2024

Metal seals are used where the use of elastomeric and polymer seals is not possible due to application requirements. These can include; high temperatures and pressures, cryogenic conditions, chemical resistance, prevention of outgassing, radiation, gas permeability and hard vacuum duty.

Scope of the Report:

The China production of the Metal Seals Market is about 10277 K Units in 2015. It occupies about 19.97% market share in Global 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the biggest two production region is China and North American. They occupy about 38.20% market share in Global 2015.

The main consumption regions are also relative concentrated. The Metal Seals Market consumption has great relationship with the local developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region are NA, EU and China.

The price has been downstream continuously; the average price is about 40.8 USD/Unit in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price. The gross margin is about 19.40% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Metal Seals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Seals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Seals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal C-Ring

1.2.2 Metal E-Ring

1.2.3 Metal O-Ring

1.2.4 Metal U-Ring

1.2.5 Metal W-Ring

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace

1.3.2 Oil & Gas, Power Generation

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Semiconductor

1.3.5 Heavy Duty Mobile, Transportation Automotive

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Parker

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Parker Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CPI

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CPI Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 HTMS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 HTMS Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 American Seal & Engineering Co., Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 American Seal & Engineering Co., Inc. Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Jetseal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Jetseal Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Garlock

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Garlock Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 VAT Vakuumventile

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 VAT Vakuumventile Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Calvo Sealing

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Calvo Sealing Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 APS Technology, Inc.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Metal Seals Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 APS Technology, Inc. Metal Seals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………

