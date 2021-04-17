IoT sensors Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027 from US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global IoT Sensors Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Sensors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT Sensors market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global IoT Sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT Sensors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IoT sensors market accounted to US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

Analog Devices, Inc. ARM Holdings PLC Broadcom, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors N.V. Omron Corporation Robert Bosch Gmbh STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

North America was the leading IoT sensors market in 2018 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Across North America, the technological advancements has led to a highly competitive markets. North America is a hub of technological developments that comprises with economically robust countries. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes in order to meet the customers demand for high quality products and services in the best possible way. Being a technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The density of consumer electronic devices in the region is quite high. These factors have driven the IoT sensors market in North America.

This market research report administers a broad view of the IoT Sensors market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the IoT Sensors market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT Sensors market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting IoT Sensors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald