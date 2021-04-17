Global Magnet Wire Market 2019 -2024

Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, the sales of magnet wire is 2093 K Unit in 2016, according about 60% of the total amount. Asia-Pacific is also the biggest production country of magnet wire, with the large amount of production in China. Europe is the second largest sales area, with the market share of 16.26% in 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in magnet wire industry are Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl and many Chinese manufactures. Superior Essex is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 10.92% revenue share of the market.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Magnet Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 27200 million US$ in 2024, from 23700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Magnet Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Superior Essex

Rea

Sumitomo Electric

Liljedahl

Fujikura

Hitachi

IRCE

Magnekon

Condumex

Elektrisola

Von Roll

Alconex

Jingda

Citychamp Dartong

Shanghai Yuke

Roshow Technology

Shangfeng Industrial

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

HONGYUAN

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Shenmao Magnet Wire

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Copper Magnet Wire

Aluminum Magnet Wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Magnet Wire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnet Wire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnet Wire in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Magnet Wire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Magnet Wire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Magnet Wire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnet Wire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

