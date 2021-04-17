Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market 2019 – 2024

Dithiocarbamate fungicides are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, thiram, propineb and others. The most EBDC usage is mancozeb.

Scope of the Report:

In this report, the dithiocarbamate fungicides are calculated by mancozeb, thiram, propineb and other products. It is powder and usually available as concentrated (80%) WP, but the volume of mancozeb is calculated by 100%.

Ethylenediamine, manganese sulphate and carbon disulfide are the main raw materials. Dithiocarbamate Fungicides contains Mancozeb, Thiram, Propineb and other products. Mancozeb is the popular product and accounts for 78% share in 2016.

Dithiocarbamate Fungicides are often applied in agricultural, plantations and estates, horticultural and ornamental crops and others, of which agricultural industry occupy the largest share.

The worldwide market for Dithiocarbamate Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dithiocarbamate Fungicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPL

Coromandel International

Indofil

Dow AgroSciences

Taminco

ADAMA

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

FMC

Nufarm

Limin Chemical

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Mancozeb, Thiram, Propineb, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Agricultural, Plantations and estates, Horticultural and ornamental crops, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dithiocarbamate Fungicides product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dithiocarbamate Fungicides, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dithiocarbamate Fungicides in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dithiocarbamate Fungicides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dithiocarbamate Fungicides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dithiocarbamate Fungicides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dithiocarbamate Fungicides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

