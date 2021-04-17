Global Dimethylacetamide Market 2019 – 2024

Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds.

It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822243

Scope of the Report:

Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dimethylacetamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dimethylacetamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Chemical

Taminco MGC (Nanjing) Fine Chemical Company

MGC

Eastman

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fiber Grade Dimethylacetamide, Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide, Medical Grade Dimethylacetamide

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pharmaceutical Industry, Fiber Industry, Plastic Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Organic Synthesis, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dimethylacetamide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dimethylacetamide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dimethylacetamide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dimethylacetamide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dimethylacetamide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dimethylacetamide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dimethylacetamide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald