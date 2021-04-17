Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market 2019 -2024

Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2CH3)2. It is the diester formed from terephthalic acid and methanol. DMT is used in the production of polyesters, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).

Scope of the Report:

PTA obtained the PET and PBT market. DMT has fewer market share in the PET or PBT production but it has more application in CHDM in recent years.

The DMT industry is concentrited in few manufacturers now. Teijin discontinued DMT production in 2016 and INVISTA closed its plant in USA in 2014. SASA is now the largest manufacturer in the world. SASA occupied 17% market share in 2015. The second largest producer is Oxxynova with 16% production market share.

The worldwide market for Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

