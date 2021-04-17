Global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Market 2019 -2024

DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) is an organic compound derived from the heterocycle called dimethylhydantoin. This white crystalline compound with a slight bromine odor is widely used as a disinfectant used for drinking water purification, recreational water treatment, as a bleaching agent in pulp and paper mills, and for treating industrial/commercial water cooling systems. Its action does not involve the use of hypochlorous acid.

Scope of the Report:

DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the China. Among them, China Production value accounted for less than 53.66% of the total value of global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5). X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co. ltd is the world leading manufacturer in global DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) market with the market share of 8.68% in 2015.

The worldwide market for DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co.,ltd

Albemarle

Yancheng City Huaou Industry Co., Ltd

Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical

Longkou Keda

DG Chemical Solutions

Taicang Liyuan

Nanjing Suru

Tianjin Xinze Fine chemical Co.

Nanjing Shenning

AK Scientific, Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Purity Quotient of 98%

Greater than Purity Quotient of 99%

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Intermediate

Industrial Sterilization

Aquaculture Disinfection

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Purity Quotient of 98%

1.2.2 Greater than Purity Quotient of 99%

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Medical Intermediate

1.3.2 Industrial Sterilization

1.3.3 Aquaculture Disinfection

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co.,ltd

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co.,ltd DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Albemarle

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Albemarle DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Yancheng City Huaou Industry Co., Ltd

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Yancheng City Huaou Industry Co., Ltd DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Longkou Keda

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Longkou Keda DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 DG Chemical Solutions

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DG Chemical Solutions DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Taicang Liyuan

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Taicang Liyuan DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Nanjing Suru

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Nanjing Suru DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Tianjin Xinze Fine chemical Co.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Tianjin Xinze Fine chemical Co. DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Nanjing Shenning

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Nanjing Shenning DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 AK Scientific, Inc

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 AK Scientific, Inc DBDMH (CAS 77-48-5) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………….

