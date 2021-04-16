Trending 2020 : Automotive Elastomer Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 15 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Automotive Elastomer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Elastomer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Elastomer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Elastomer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Automotive Elastomer Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Automotive Elastomer Market : Arlanxeo, DOW, Exxonmobil, JSR Corporation, Dupont, BASF, LG Chem, Sabic, Teknor Apex, Zeon Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc, Versalis, Covestro, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg, Mitsui Chemicals, DSM, Shin-Etsu, Solvay, Sumitomo, Kraton, TSRC Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Kuraray

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Segmentation By Product : Natural Rubber, SBR, Nitrile Elastomer, EPDM, Silicone Rubber, Fluoroelastomer, Styrene Block Copolymers, Others

Global Automotive Elastomer Market Segmentation By Application : Tire, Non-tire

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Elastomer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Elastomer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Elastomer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Elastomer

1.2 Automotive Elastomer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Rubber

1.2.3 SBR

1.2.4 Nitrile Elastomer

1.2.5 EPDM

1.2.6 Silicone Rubber

1.2.7 Fluoroelastomer

1.2.8 Styrene Block Copolymers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Automotive Elastomer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Elastomer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Non-tire

1.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Elastomer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Elastomer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Elastomer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Elastomer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Elastomer Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Elastomer Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Elastomer Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Elastomer Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Elastomer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Elastomer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Elastomer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Elastomer Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Elastomer Business

7.1 Arlanxeo

7.1.1 Arlanxeo Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arlanxeo Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DOW

7.2.1 DOW Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DOW Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Exxonmobil

7.3.1 Exxonmobil Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Exxonmobil Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JSR Corporation

7.4.1 JSR Corporation Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JSR Corporation Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dupont Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BASF Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LG Chem

7.7.1 LG Chem Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LG Chem Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sabic

7.8.1 Sabic Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sabic Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Teknor Apex

7.9.1 Teknor Apex Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Teknor Apex Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zeon Corporation

7.10.1 Zeon Corporation Automotive Elastomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Elastomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zeon Corporation Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc

7.12 Versalis

7.13 Covestro

7.14 Mitsubishi Chemicals

7.15 Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg

7.16 Mitsui Chemicals

7.17 DSM

7.18 Shin-Etsu

7.19 Solvay

7.20 Sumitomo

7.21 Kraton

7.22 TSRC Corporation

7.23 Wacker Chemie

7.24 Kuraray

8 Automotive Elastomer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Elastomer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Elastomer

8.4 Automotive Elastomer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Automotive Elastomer Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Elastomer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Automotive Elastomer Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Elastomer Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Automotive Elastomer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Automotive Elastomer Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

