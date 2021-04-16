Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Overview by Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand Forecast till 2025

The global styrene butadiene rubber market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the styrene butadiene rubber market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global styrene butadiene rubber market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The competitive landscape of global SBR market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies including China National Petroleum Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, ZEON Corporation, Trinseo S.A., LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Bridgestone Corporation, JSR Corporation and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company amongst others.

Countries such as India and China are relishing the low-cost labor advantage in the automotive industry, which accounts for the maximum consumption of SBR. Europe is also marking its growth in the global SBR market owing to strong automotive industry in the region. The consumption of S-SBR in automobile industry majorly in tires is increasing due to tire labelling regulation imposed by the European Union for the development in different tire grades.

Key segments of the global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market

Application Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilotons) (USD million)

Tire Manufacturing

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

Product Types Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilotons) (USD million)

Emulsion

Solution

Regional Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Kilotons) (USD million)

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America (Canada)

Europe

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

