Soy-Based Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis, Financial Overview and Business Strategies

The global soy based chemicals market was valued at $11,688.7 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market globally include worldwide concern over environmental consequence and consumer preference towards industrial ecology, eco efficiency and demand for green chemicals.

It is expected that the growth of bio-plastics, bio-lubricant and bio-solvent is driven by oil prices fluctuation, high technical substitution potential and superior product quality, such as biodegradability.

Get sample copy of report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/soy-based-chemicals-market/report-sample

Most of these products consume less energy and emit less carbon dioxide. These materials might be costly than conventional products, but this higher expense may be partly offset by the fact that usage of these kind of products reduces the need for replacements due to their longer lifespan.

The advantage in bio-solvents is that the vast majority of these solvents do not emit volatile organic compounds, which are harmful to human health. The use of bio-solvents in chemical synthesis is gradually increasing with the successful replacement of halogenated and organic solvents. This is leading to the production of common solvents from biological feedstock, such as soybean, sugar and rice which allows manufacturing at higher purity and at lower cost.

Now-a-days bio-refineries are using a combination of various integrated plants for addressing the processes and fractionation of different renewable raw materials to transform them into various products, which can further be converted to chemicals or by-products which are added to fuel in petrochemical industries.

In 2015, North America held the largest share in the global soy-based chemicals market with 34.5% share in terms of value. The developing countries in South America are also expected to make serious progress in the global soy-based chemical market. The Asian countries, such as Korea, Singapore and China are investing heavily in the renewable chemical sector. Other promising markets include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=soy-based-chemicals-market

Some of the major companies operating in the global soy-based chemical market include The Dow Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Soy Technologies LLC, BioBased Technologies LLC, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., VertecBioSolvents Inc., Cara Plastics Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., and Soyaworld Inc.

GLOBAL SOY-BASED CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Soy-Oil

Polyols

Fatty Acids

Soy-Wax

Isoflavones

Methyl Soyate

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Plastic and Polymers

Biodiesel

Paper and Pulp

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald