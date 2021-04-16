Solar Energy Market 2019 Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Leading Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2025

The global solar energy market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the solar energy market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global solar energy market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The global solar energy market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global and regional players. The major key players include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, First Solar, Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Solar, Motech Industries Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., Gintech Energy Corporation, SunPower Corporation and Canadian Solar Inc.

Key segments of the global solar energy market

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

Solar Photovoltaics (PV)

Concentrating Solar Thermal Power (CSP)

Panel Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Israel Algeria UAE Rest of MEA



