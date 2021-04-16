Polyetheramine Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis and Challenges

The global polyetheramine market was valued at $660.4 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market globally include its increasing use in wide range of application, and growing demand in both developed and developing economies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the growth of the global polyetheramine market.

The significant growth of the end-user industries, such as Epoxy coating, resin, adhesive & sealant and others, in the region is catalyzing the demand of polyetheramine market. The continuous investment in these industries is also expected to drive the demand for polyetheramine in Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for fuel additive, composite and paint & coating, along with increasing end user industry is further expected to boost the growth of the polyetheramine market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global polyetheramine market is segmented into Polyurea, Epoxy Coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Composites, Fuel additives and Others. The epoxy coating segment accounted for the largest market share among the various application in the global polyetheramine market in 2015.

The major factors driving the growth of the epoxy coating segment is its widespread use in used in carbon fibers, fiber glass, various composite materials, paints and coating. Epoxy coating also used to seal the surface of fresh concrete and prevent rapid loss of moisture therefore used in demulsification of oilfield and acid neutralization.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global polyetheramine market with 33.5% share in terms of value and 34.3% in terms of volume. The growing demand for manufacturing of polyamides, polyuria and epoxy curing for coating industries are some of the major growth driving forces in the Asia-Pacific polyetheramine market, particularly in countries, such as India and China. China is the largest market for polyetheramine in the region; however, India is expected to witness highest growth in the near future after China.

Some of the major competitors in the polyetheramine market include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd, Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd, Zibo DexinLianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Clariant, and IRO Group Inc. among others.

GLOBAL POLYETHERAMINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Polyurea

Epoxy Coatings

Adhesives and sealants

Composites

Fuel additives

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Others



