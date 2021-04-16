Global Sewing And Embroidery Machine Market 2019 – 2024

Sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.

Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider. With it, people can produce a large number of products quickly without a lot of people. Embroidery machine is widely used in textile industry and fashion industry. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. The Computer embroidery machine is mainly composed of mechanical parts, electrical parts and transmission parts.

Scope of the Report:

Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine accounts for more than 63% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Textile Sewing and Embroidery Machine is much fewer than Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

USA mainly relies on imported embroidery machines because the development of this industry is not as advanced as Japan and Germany. In terms of consumption, Brother, Singer and Bernina accounts for the largest market in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than those three companies with about 85% of the market.

The worldwide market for Sewing and Embroidery Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sewing and Embroidery Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Sewing Machine, Embroidery Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Textile, Fashion, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sewing and Embroidery Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sewing and Embroidery Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sewing and Embroidery Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sewing and Embroidery Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sewing and Embroidery Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sewing and Embroidery Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sewing and Embroidery Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

