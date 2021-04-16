Global Optical Polyester Film Market 2019 – 2024

Polyester film (PET) is one kind of film material, whose raw material is polyethylene terephthalate, through extrusion method into thick slices, and then by two-way stretch. Optical grade polyester film refer to the PET film which used for optical and optoelectronic field, such as indium tin oxide film (Indium Tin-Oxide ITO film referred to), and a transparent conductive thin film liquid crystal display, a touch screen, transparent flexible circuit.

Optical grade polyester film has good maneuverability and scratch resistance, while maintaining a high level of transparency, by improving the ability to stretch the film also has good flatness, the film is applied to the display area.

There are some important indicators about the property of Optical Polyester Film which has been presented in following table.

Scope of the Report:

Regionally, China is the biggest Consumption area of Optical Polyester Film in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 11.34%.

From the view of application market, 42.68% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of consumer electronics in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Mitsubishi Polyester Film with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn?t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The worldwide market for Optical Polyester Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Optical Polyester Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

TORAY

TOYOBO

TEIJIN LIMITED

SKC

KOLON INDUSTRIES

3M

Hefei Lucky

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Super-Thin film (<6 m), Universal film (6-65 m), Thick film (>65 m)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Solar, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Optical Polyester Film product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Optical Polyester Film, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Optical Polyester Film in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Optical Polyester Film competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Optical Polyester Film breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Optical Polyester Film market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Optical Polyester Film sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald