Global Metal Bellows Market 2019 – 2024

Metal bellows are elastic vessels that can be compressed when pressure is applied to the outside of the vessel, or extended under vacuum. When the pressure or vacuum is released, the bellows will return to its original shape. Because of its properties, Metal bellows as the sensing element, the damping element, non-concentric axial transmission elements, compensation elements, sealing components, valve components and pipe fittings, widely used in automatic control and instrumentation, vacuum technology, mechanical industry, power industry, transport and atomic energy industry and other fields.

Scope of the Report:

Regionally, China is the biggest Consumption area of Metal Bellows in the world and Europe (EEA and central Europe) is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 2.65%.

From the view of application market, 54.72% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of automotive in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Witzenmann with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn?t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The worldwide market for Metal Bellows is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Bellows in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

