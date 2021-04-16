Global Fiber Cement Market 2019 – 2024

Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cement and cellulose fibers. It is a building material used in both commercial and domestic applications.

In this report, the fiber cement product refers to the fiber cement boards

Scope of the Report:

United States has the largest fiber cement production in 2015 with 28.57% production market share; Followed by China and EU, which occupied 27% and 19% production market share. EU consumed 31% of the global total fiber cement board output in 2015; Followed by United States and China in 28% and 15.6%

Fiber cement board can be classified to low density, medium densiy and high density by their density range. Medium density fiber cement occupied 45% global market share in 2015; Low density board and high density board occupied 16.7% and 37.5% market share

The worldwide market for Fiber Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fiber Cement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

James Hardie

Etex Group

Cembrit

Mahaphant

Elementia

Everest Industries

Saint-Gobain

Hume Cemboard Industries

Taisyou

Soben board

Wellpool

SCG Building Materials

Kmew

PENNY PANEL

Nichiha

Lato JSC

FRAMECAD

LTM LLC

TEPE Betopan

HEKIM YAPI

Atermit

GAF

China Conch Venture holdings

HeaderBoard Building Materials

Sanle Group

Guangdong Soben Green

Zhejiang Hailong New Materials

Shandong Lutai Building Materials

Jiahua Special Cement

Yuhang Building Materials

Shanghai Xinlong Firproofing Materials

Jiang Su Ai Fu Xi New Building Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Low Density Fiber Cement, Medium Density Fiber Cement, High Density Fiber Cement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Cement product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Cement, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Cement in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Cement competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Cement breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fiber Cement market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Cement sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

