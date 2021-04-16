Global Anti-Static Clean Gloves Market 2019 – 2024

Anti-static Clean Gloves are the use of special anti-static Dacron cloth production, and a conductive substrate is made of Dacron fibers, conductive fiber spacing of 4mm, 5mm or 10mm, gloves have excellent flexibility and anti-static properties, static electricity produced by the body to avoid damage to the product, it is suitable for widespread use in the electronics industry, semiconductor, clean room and daily life.

Scope of the Report:

Anti-static Clean Gloves downstream is wide. Anti-static Clean Gloves has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronics industry and petrochemical industry and others. Globally, the Anti-static Clean Gloves market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronics industry and petrochemical industry.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Anti-static Clean Gloves. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Anti-static Clean Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-static Clean Gloves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

