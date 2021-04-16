Food Delivery Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Food Delivery Industry

“The term “take-out” or “take-away” food, describe a way of eating restaurant food outside the restaurant or a growing variety of prepared foods that consumers purchase from a food stands and drive-in locations. The delivery format, packaging, and types of food vary greatly among different locations, ranging from hamburgers to expensive gourmet, but all may be categorized as take-away food because of this off-premise consumption.

Take-out food is often viewed as synonymous with fast food. The concept of take-out food and the practice of buying prepared foods for consumption elsewhere date to very old times, but the popularity have only heated up in the recent decades. Rapidly growing order-and-pay apps, third-party online ordering and delivery services make ‘fine dining from home’ easier than ever and, in some cases, “dining out” a thing of the past. App-only services that deliver food from different restaurants, food trucks and joints have transformed the way food delivery was once viewed and interpreted.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive this market include growing urbanization, increased usage of internet worldwide, growing household consumption expenditure and rising use of mobile internet in emerging markets. Some of the noteworthy trends of this industry include positive tailwinds in emerging markets, rapid online adoption driven by smartphone usage, high usage of online portals by youngsters and overall market consolidation. However, the growth of respective industry is challenged by seasonality of demand and difficulty for new entrants.

The report provides a comprehensive study of global takeaway food delivery market and also major regional markets. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. The global takeaway food delivery industry is highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including the Rocket Internet, Yelp Inc., Just Eat Plc and Grubhub. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methods for Food Delivery Orders

1.2.1 Telephonic Orders

1.2.2 Restaurants Website or App

1.2.3 Online Restaurant Marketplace

1.2.4 Drive-Ins

1.3 Benefits of Food Delivery

1.3.1 Benefits for Restaurants

1.3.2 Benefits for Diners

2. Takeaway Food Delivery Market Analysis

2.1 Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market

2.1.1 Global Food Services Market Revenue

2.1.2 Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market Revenue

2.1.3 Global Food Delivery Market by Platform

2.1.4 Global Food Delivery Market Revenue by Country

2.1.5 Global Ecommerce Revenue by Category

2.2 The US Takeaway Food Delivery Market

2.2.1 The US Fast Food Industry Revenue

2.2.2 The US Takeaway Food Delivery Market Revenue

2.2.3 The US Online Food Delivery and Pickup Revenue

2.2.4 The US Ecommerce Food and Beverage Revenue

2.3 UK Takeaway Food Delivery Market

2.3.1 UK Takeaway Food Delivery Market Revenue

2.3.2 UK Ecommerce Revenue by Category

2.3.3 UK Ecommerce Food and Beverages Revenue

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Urbanization

3.1.2 Increased Usage of Internet Worldwide

3.1.3 Growing Household Final Consumption Expenditure

3.1.4 Rising Use of Mobile Internet in Emerging Markets

3.2 Trends

3.2.1 Positive Tailwinds in Emerging Markets

3.2.2 Rapid Online Adoption Driven by Smartphone Usage

3.2.3 High Usage of Online Portals by Youngsters

3.2.4 Overall Market Consolidation

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Seasonality of Demand

3.3.2 Difficulty for New Entrants

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Competition by Restaurants Participation

4.2 Competition by Number of Orders Taken

4.3 Competition by Market Capitalization

5. Company Profiles

5.1 GrubHub Inc.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Rocket Internet

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 Just Eat Plc.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.4 Yelp Inc.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

6. Market Outlook

6.1 Global Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

6.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

6.2.2 Correlation Analysis

6.2.3 Regression Analysis

List of Charts

Global Food Services Market Revenue (2013-2017F)

Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market Revenue (2011-2015E)

Global Food Delivery Market by Platform (2015)

Global Food Delivery Revenue by Country (2015)

Global Ecommerce Revenue by Category (2015)

The US Fast Food Industry Revenue (2011-2015)

