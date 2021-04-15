Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2024

Continuous manufacturing processes produce drug ingredients or finished products such as tablets continuously, without having to wait for each batch to finish before beginning a new one. Advantages of continuous processes include reduced cost, factory space and processing time, as well as access to more complex chemistries. The application of continuous manufacturing in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing has progressed in the past decade. The analysts forecast the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market to exhibit a CAGR of 54% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into:

– Generic Drug

– Generic Medicine

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market are:

– GEA Group AG

– Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

– Glatt GmbH

– L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

– To classify and forecast global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing

