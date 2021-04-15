Organ Transplantation Market – Global Industry To Provide Lucrative Opportunities In The Near Future 2019-2023

The global organ transplantation market is estimated to reach US$18.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.77% for the period spanning 2019-2023. The growth of the market has been driven by the growing elderly population, expanding urbanization, rising healthcare spending, accelerating economic growth and increasing obesity rates. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, upsurge in alcohol consumption, advancements in technological innovations and growth in transplant tourism. However, growth of the market would be challenged by high cost of treatment, organ rejection and shortage of organ donors.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2597223

The global organ transplantation market is categorized on the basis of organ type, product type and end user. On the basis of organ type, the global organ transplantation market can broadly be divided as heart, kidney, lung, liver, pancreas and others. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into organ preservation solutions, immunosuppressive drugs and others. On the basis of end user, the global organ transplantation market can segmented into hospitals, transplant centers and others.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe and Middle East due to expanding urbanization, developed medical sector, encouragement for organ donation, and increasing expenditures on healthcare. North America represents one of the largest organ transplantation market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in development in the healthcare industry, presence of a huge patient population pool and the availability of skilled professionals and large population suffering from chronic diseases.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global organ transplantation market, segmented on the basis of organ type, product type and end users.

The major regional and country markets (North America, EME and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (XVIVO Perfusion AB, Novartis International AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Roche) are also presented in detail.



Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2597223

Key Target Audience: