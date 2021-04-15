Hemp Oil Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Elixinol USA, CV Sciences, Inc., Cannoid, LLC, Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Hemp Oil Market – By Type (Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp CBD Oil), By Application (Foods & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharma & Nutraceuticals, Industrial Uses, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, Historical Review 2015-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Hemp Oil Market was held at USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers the analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. The global Hemp Oil market also offers country-level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, the United States Hemp Oil market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

The Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Hemp Oil player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

This report focuses on Hemp Oil in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and applications.

This report covers major market players based in Hemp Oil market:

– Elixinol USA

– CV Sciences, Inc.

– Cannoid, LLC

– Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

– HempLife Today

– Isodiol International Inc.

– Medical Marijuana, Inc.

– Hemp Oil Canada, Inc.

– Hempco Inc.

– Folium Biosciences LLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

By Type

– Hemp Essential Oil

– Hemp Seed Oil

– Unrefined

– Refined

– Hemp CBD Oil

By Application

– Foods & Beverages

– Personal Care Products

– Pharma & Nutraceuticals

– Industrial Uses

– Others



Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Hemp Oil Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Hemp Oil Market

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Rest of World

5. Trends in Global Hemp Oil Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Global Hemp Oil Market Size (USD Million), & Volume (Hundred Litres), Historical Market & Forecast Analysis, 2015-2024

7. Global Hemp Oil Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Strategic Insights

7.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

7.3. Hemp Essential Oil Market

7.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4. Hemp Seed Oil Market

7.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.3. Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil Market

7.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.4. Refined Hemp Seed Oil Market

7.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.5. Hemp CBD Oil Market

7.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Hemp Oil Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

8.3. Foods & Beverages Market

8.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Personal Care Products Market

8.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Pharma & Nutraceuticals Market

8.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Industrial Uses Market

8.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7. Others Market

8.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America Hemp Oil Market Size (USD Million), & Volume (Hundred Litres), Historical Market & Forecast Analysis, 2015-2024

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.1.1. Introduction

9.2.1.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.2.1.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.2.1.3. Hemp Essential Oil Market

9.2.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4. Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.2.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4.3. Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.2.1.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4.4. Refined Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.2.1.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.5. Hemp CBD Oil Market

9.2.1.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.1.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.2.1. Introduction

9.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.2.2.3. Foods & Beverages Market

9.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.4. Personal Care Products Market

9.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.5. Pharma & Nutraceuticals Market

9.2.2.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.6. Industrial Uses Market

9.2.2.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.7. Others Market

9.2.2.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.2.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.3.1. Introduction

9.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country

9.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

9.2.3.3. U.S. Hemp Oil Market

9.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.3.4. Canada Hemp Oil Market

9.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3. Europe Hemp Oil Market Size (USD Million), & Volume (Hundred Litres), Historical Market & Forecast Analysis, 2015-2024

9.3.1. By Type

9.3.1.1. Introduction

9.3.1.2. Strategic Insights

9.3.1.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.3.1.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3.1.3. Hemp Essential Oil Market

9.3.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.4. Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.3.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.4.3. Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.3.1.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Hundred Litres) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.3.1.4.4. Refined Hemp Seed Oil Market

9.3.1.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….



