Global Wind Power Flange Market 2019 – 2024

A flange is an external or internal ridge, or rim (lip), for strength, as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam; or for attachment to another object, as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, etc., or on the lens mount of a camera; or for a flange of a rail car or tram wheel. Thus flanged wheels are wheels with a flange on one side to keep the wheels from running off the rails.

Wind power flange is the key to the connection, supports and mechanical parts of wind power towers, supports and mechanical parts, it is an important component of wind power generation equipment, and Manufacturing production has very strict requirements.

Scope of the Report:

Onshore Wind is the largest application of wind power flange, which holds about 70% of the industry total value.

Although sales of wind power flange may bring a lot of opportunities; for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Wind Power Flange is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wind Power Flange in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Iraeta

Flanschenwerk Thal

Taewoong

Tianbao

Longma

Ah Industries Flanges

Euskal Forging

Hengrun

Jinrui

CAB

Double Ring

CHW Forge

KJF

GIU

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Below 2 MW, 2 MW-3MW, Above 3MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Onshore Wind, Offshore Wind

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wind Power Flange product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wind Power Flange, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wind Power Flange in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wind Power Flange competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wind Power Flange breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wind Power Flange market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wind Power Flange sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

