Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2019 – 2024

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaClO3. It is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is hygroscopic. It decomposes above 250 ?C to release oxygen and leave sodium chloride. Sodium chlorate has a high oxidizing potential and functions as a powerful oxidizing agent. An example of this type of reaction would be the production of chlorine dioxide.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822438

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Sodium Chlorate industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are AkzoNobel Eka, Kemira and ERCO, respectively with global sales market share of 24.08%, 15.02% and 17.43% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include CANEXUS, Tronox, Chemtrade, Arkema and Ercros etc. The key manufacturers in China include China First Chemical Holdings, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial, CHG, Lianyungang Xingang Chemical, Sanxiang Electrochemical etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the huge downstream applications.

Sodium chlorate can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 91.02% of the Sodium chlorate market is pulp & paper industry, 3.22% is water treatment, 3.05% is chemical raw materials and 2.71% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more sodium chlorate. So, Sodium chlorate has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Sodium Chlorate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Chlorate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AkzoNobel Eka

Kemira

ERCO

CANEXUS

Tronox

Chemtrade

Arkema

Ercros

China First Chemical Holdings

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial

CHG

Lianyungang Xingang Chemical

Sanxiang Electrochemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: NaClO3 Purity 99.5%, NaClO3 Purity 99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pulp & Paper Industry, Water treatment, Chemical raw materials, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Chlorate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Chlorate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Chlorate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Chlorate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Chlorate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sodium Chlorate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Chlorate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald