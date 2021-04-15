Global Glucose Meter Market 2019 – 2024

Glucose Meter is a medical device for determining the approximate concentration of glucose in the blood. It can also be a strip of glucose paper dipped into a substance and measured to the glucose chart. It is a key element of home blood glucose monitoring (HBGM) by people with diabetes mellitus or hypoglycemia. A small drop of blood, obtained by pricking the skin with a lancet, is placed on a disposable test strip that the meter reads and uses to calculate the blood glucose level. The meter then displays the level in mg/dl or mmol/l.

Scope of the Report:

Glucose Meter as an important device in the detection of Glucose is widely used in personal.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Glucose Meter will maintain less than 8%-10% average growth rate, consumption is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

0.5uL/0.6uL size Glucose Meter is the future trend of Glucose Met

The worldwide market for Glucose Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 26200 million US$ in 2024, from 17000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glucose Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Abbott

OMRON Healthcare India Pvt Ltd

ARKRAY, Inc.

Grace Medical

B. Braun Medical Inc.

I-SENS

Infopia

Hainice Medical

Mendor

All Medicus

77 Elektronika Kft.

Delta

OK Biotech

MEDISANA

FIFTY 50

Nova Biomedical

Oak Tree Health

Omnis Health

Simple Diagnostics

US Diagnostics, Inc.

SD Bio Standard Diagnostics

Nipro

Terumo

Homemed (Pty) Ltd

Sinocare Inc.

Yuwell Medical

Yicheng Electrical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 0.5uL0.6uL, 1uL, 1.5uL, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Medical, Home Care

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Glucose Meter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glucose Meter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glucose Meter in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Glucose Meter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Glucose Meter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Glucose Meter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glucose Meter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

