Global Anthracite Market 2019 – 2024
Anthracite, commonly known as hard coal, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of electricity industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.
Scope of the Report:
At present, the production of anthracite is distributed evenly in China, USA, Russia, Australia, Vietnam, North Korea and Ukraine. China is the largest production country of anthracite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 73.35% in the global production market in 2016.
The worldwide market for Anthracite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Anthracite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Siberian Anthracite
Reading Anthracite Coal
Blaskchak Coal Corporation
Robindale Energy & Associated Companies
Atlantic Coal Plc
Xcoal
Celtic Energy
Sadovaya Group
VostokCoal
Atrum
DTEK
Anju Coal Mine
VINACOMIN
Yangquan Coal Industry
Jingmei Group
Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group
Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group
China Shenhua
Feishang Group
Ningxia TLH Group
Lanhua
Shenhuo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers: Lump Anthracite, Anthracite Fines
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Electricity Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement Industry, Steel Industry, Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Anthracite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anthracite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anthracite in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Anthracite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Anthracite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Anthracite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anthracite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
