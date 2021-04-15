Champagne Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Champagne Industry

Description

Like perfumes or haute couture, champagne is one of the products that best embodies the luxury spirit. Champagne, a variant of sparkling wine, is associated with premium and luxury attributes. Champagne wines are produced by natural yeast fermentation in the bottle, in accordance with strict criteria laid down in the champagne regulatory framework covering every aspect of winemaking. Champagne types are classified as vintage, non-vintage, blanc-des-blancs, rose champagne, and demi-sec.

The UK remains the largest export market of champagne. France despite being the ancient champagne producer saw a decline in the shipments. Emerging economies are changing the face of the champagne market. Increasing consumption trends in major countries, innovative branding, and increasing off-trade distribution channels are the factors supporting growth of the market. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region for premium spirits consumption both in terms of volume and value.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global champagne market segmented into global wine market, global champagne market and regional champagne market. The key factors driving the growth in the champagne market are increasing surface area of vineyard worldwide, improving economic conditions, growth of the luxury wine market, increased number of HNWI, and rise of champagne consumption in some parts of Europe. However, there are a number of factors which are hindering the growth of the champagne market like high import duty, decreased grape production and increased use of fake champagnes in the name of big brands.

Competition in this market is rather concentrated with a few champagne houses dominating the market, through brand diversification. LVMH is leading the global champagne market in terms of both, revenue and volume. Other top champagne houses that have been covered in the report include Lanson-BCC, Vranken-Pommery Monopole, and Laurent Perrier.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Champagne Types

1.2 The Champagne Appellation

1.3 Production Methods

1.3.1 Traditional Method

1.3.2 Charmat Method

1.3.3 Transfer Method

1.3.4 Injection Method

1.4 Grape Varieties Used in the Production

1.5 Production Process

1.6 Champagne Producers

2. Global Wine Market

2.1 Global Wine Production

2.2 Global Wine Production by Region

2.3 Global Wine Consumption

2.4 Global Wine Consumption by Region

2.5 Global Wine Exports by Volume & Value

2.6 Global Wine Exports Value by Types

3. Global Champagne Market

3.1 Global Champagne Market by Value

3.2 Global Champagne Shipments Volume

3.3 Global Champagne Shipment by Types

3.4 Global Champagne Shipment by Top Countries

4. Regional Champagne Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 France Champagne Shipment by Volume & Value

4.1.2 The UK Champagne Shipment by Volume & Value

4.1.3 Germany Champagne Shipment by Volume & Value

4.2 The U.S.

4.2.1 The US Champagne Shipment Volume & Value

4.3 Japan

4.3.1 Japan Champagne Shipment by Volume & Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Industry Trends and Developments

5.1.1 Increasing Consumption Trend in Major Countries

5.1.2 Innovative Branding to Target Younger Generation

5.1.3 Top Producers Shifting Attention to the US and Asia

5.1.4 Demand from Emerging Markets

5.1.5 Increasing Off-trade Distribution Channels

5.1.6 Rise of Champagne Consumption in Europe

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Worldwide Surface Area of Vineyards

5.2.2 Improving Economic Conditions

5.2.3 Rising High Net worth Individuals

5.2.4 Growth in Luxury Wine Market

5.2.5 Rise in Online Sales

5.3 Challenges and Issues

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

7.1 LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Laurent Perrier

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Lanson-BCC Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Vranken-Pommery Monopole SA

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Segments of Alcoholic Beverages

Global Wine Production (2005-2015E)

Global Wine Production by Region (2015E)

Global Wine Consumption (2005-2014)

Global Wine Consumption by Region (2014)

