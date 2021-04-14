Water Desalination Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025 | Latest Research Report by Adroit Market Research

The global water desalination market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the water desalination market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global Water desalination market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The global desalination market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of medium and large scaled companies. Companies such as Doosan Heavy Industries, Veolia Enivronnement, Suez Environnement, and GE are some of the large companies with a global presence, whereas, Fisia Italimpianti, Hyflux, and Aquatech have a region-specific presence. However, each of these companies is moving towards improving their desalination technology in order to reduce the overall production cost, thereby, expanding and strengthening their presence in the global industry.

Key segments of the global water desalination market

Technology Overview, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Reverse osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF)

Multiple-effect distillation (MED)

Hybrid

Electrodialysis (ED)

Others

Water Source Overview, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Seawater

Brackish water

Others

Regional Overview, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S.

Europe Spain

Asia Pacific China Australia India

Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Kuwait

Africa Egypt



