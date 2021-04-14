Size of IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market Will Reach to USD 458.19 Billion By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market By Offerings (Solutions and Services), By End-User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Retail, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), and Food & Beverages): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global IT infrastructure outsourcing market was valued at approximately USD 262.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 458.19 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2027.

IT infrastructure outsourcing activities include transferring managerial responsibilities such as the offering an optimized, safe, and accessible IT infrastructure to an external service provider. It refers to the outsourcing of networks, desktop services, help desks, data centers, and other related services. The need for service integration and automation of infrastructure services is accelerating the infrastructure outsourcing services demand. IT environments have witnessed an exponential surge. In the constantly altering market conditions and business ecosystems, flexible, scalable, secure and approachable infrastructure is the need of the moment and is the top-most priority for enterprises.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/it-infrastructure-outsourcing-market-by-offerings-solutions-and

High focus on core capabilities to steer the market expansion

IT infrastructure outsourcing activities assist the firms to offer a secured and stable environment that can help in reducing the overall IT ownership costs. It helps the firms in focusing on their core competencies, introducing changes in the product, bringing improvement in the services, and mitigate risks related to the rate of staff turnover, and minimize the operational costs of data centers.

Furthermore, the rise in the network scalability is predicted to help the end-users in accessing the data along with facilitating of quick sales cycle & thorough decision-making. In addition to this, the increase in the size of the network systems helps in the accurate decision-making process as well as enhancing user output. All these aforementioned aspects are anticipated to steer the growth of the IT infrastructure outsourcing industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, growing IT security concerns & a huge rate of attrition in IT firms can pose a challenge to the growth of the market over the forecast timespan.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/it-infrastructure-outsourcing-market-by-offerings-solutions-and

Services to lead the offerings segment over the forecast timeline

Increase in the demand for service desk outsourcing, network outsourcing, workplace outsourcing, and data center outsourcing is expected to drive the growth of the services segment during the forecast timespan. Apart from this, the massive need for minimizing costs, flexibility, and scalability of outsourcing activities will spearhead the segmental expansion over the forecast timeline.

Small & medium-size enterprises segment to contribute majorly towards the market revenue by 2027

Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to accrue revenue of nearly USD 310 billion by 2027. The growth of the segment is due to the massive need for reducing infrastructure complexities and optimizing the utilization of the company resources.

Browse the full “IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market By Offerings (Solutions and Services), By End-User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Retail, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), and Food & Beverages): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/it-infrastructure-outsourcing-market-by-offerings-solutions-and

North America to dominate the overall regional market revenue growth by 2027

The growth of the IT infrastructure outsourcing industry in North America is credited to massive demand for IT infrastructure outsourcing services in the region.

Some of the key players in the IT infrastructure outsourcing market include Accenture, Acora, Cardonet IT Support and Technology Services, Conneqt Business Solutions Limited, DXC Technology Company, GoVirtual Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, SNT Solutions, SP Sysnet, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, transcosmos Information System, Co., Ltd., and T-Systems among others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/it-infrastructure-outsourcing-market-by-offerings-solutions-and

This report segments the IT infrastructure outsourcing market as follows:

Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: By Offerings Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services Service Desk Outsourcing Workplace Outsourcing Data Center Outsourcing Network Outsourcing Others



Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: By Vertical Segment Analysis

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Food & Beverages

Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald