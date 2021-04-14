Sales Revenue in the Electric Wastegate Actuator Market to Register a Stellar CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Introduction

Wastegate in an automobile refers to the turbine wheel bypass on a turbocharger. Electric Wastegate Actuator is used to control the supercharged pressure of turbo charger by adjusting the opening of wastegate valve. Electric wastegate actuator gained popularity as a substitute to pneumatic waste gate actuator. As a replacement product of pneumatic Wastegate actuator, electric wastegate actuator enable faster and more precise control of the combustion engine. In the effort to reduce CO2 emission, manufactures are focused on downsizing of engine involving reduction of engine displacement by turbocharger or supercharger. In such systems, electric wastegate actuator is considered to play a vital role in controlling the supercharged pressure of turbocharger and preventing the turbocharger from over speeding and resulting in serious damages. Owing to its several benefits and importance, the demand for electric wastegate actuator is estimated to witness considerable growth across the globe. This in turn may positively impact the global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Dynamics

Sales of electric wastegate actuator is directly dependent on the production and sales of automotive. Growing automotive industry particularly in the developing regions is estimated to be the primary growth driver for the global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period. Growing advancement and innovation in technology in the automotive industry is also considered to propel the demand for efficient electric wastegate actuator across the globe. This in turn is estimated to be a key factor contributing to the growth of global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for downsizing of engines by the use of turbocharger in order to reduce fuel consumption, subsequently the CO2 emission is also one of the key factor fueling the demand for electric wastegate actuators thus significantly contributing to the global electric wastegate actuator market.

Electric wastegate actuator also find its application in aircrafts engines and off highway heavy duty equipment. Growing number of air passengers is directly correlated to increasing demand for new aircrafts which subsequently increase the demand for efficient electric wastegate actuator. On a similar note, growing construction activities with execution of several infrastructure development projects is estimated to drive the demand for construction equipment. This in turn may flourish the growth of global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Segment

The global Electric Wastegate Actuator market has been segmented by product type, vehicle type and by sales Channel

By type of product, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

Linear Electric Wastegate Actuator

Rotary Electric Wastegate Actuator

By type of vehicle, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

Automotive Electric Wastegate Actuator Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Aircraft Electric Wastegate Actuator

Off highway Equipment Electric Wastegate Actuator (Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment, Agriculture Equipment etc.)

By type of Sales Channel, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive production is estimated to be higher in emerging countries as compared to that in developed countries. This can mainly be attributed to the increasing urbanization and stable economic conditions in these regions. On road vehicle fleet is also expected to rise at a modest CAGR during the forecast period, thus providing noteworthy opportunities in the growth of automotive aftermarket. This in turn may result in generating bright opportunities in the electric wastegate actuator market. Increasing stringent regulations concerning CO2 emission particularly in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to fuel the demand of electric wastegate actuator during the forecast period.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market include:

Continental AG

MAHLE GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Turbosmart

Woodward, Inc

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Electric Wastegate Actuator market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Electric Wastegate Actuator market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.

