Intercom Devices Market Size and Forecast, Technology, Source and Trend Analysis, 2014-2025

The global intercom devices market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the intercom devices market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global Intercom devices market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

In 2017, IP-based intercom systems accounted for over 60% share of the global intercom devices market. IP based intercom devices have been gaining tremendous popularity among consumers. These intercoms devices offer better flexibility especially in commercial and government applications such as educational institutions, airports, healthcare centers.

Central security management works efficiently with the help of these systems. Furthermore, they enable better communication between various master and door stations, devoid of any distance limitations. Due to the diverse functionality of these IP based products, it is constructively used in security systems installed across various commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. As a consequence, it is expected to encourage the demand for IP-based video and audio intercoms in the near future.

Development of smart residential homes in countries including the U.S., China, India, and the UK, is anticipated to provide ample scope for the growth of the smart intercom system market by the end of 2025. North America was the largest market for intercom devices in 2017. The rise in the construction of smart homes in this region has significantly increased, with the government, as well as consumers, spending significantly on safety & security products. In Europe, the market is likely to be driven by the numerous service providers that plan to launch or expand their smart home initiatives with support from large marketing campaigns in the upcoming years.

Key segments of the global intercom devices market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Audio

Video

Technology Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

IP-Based

Analog-Based

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Government

Residential

Commercial

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

North America US Canada

Europe France UK Germany

Asia Pacific India South Korea Japan China

Central & South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of initiatives for the development of “smart cities” in the region is expected to augment the demand for intercom systems over the next few years.

Industry players are actively developing intercom devices by incorporating the latest software technologies and upgrading hardware. Furthermore, they are promoting their product offerings via various distribution and marketing channels such as social media, online portals, and trade exhibitions.

The vendor landscape of the global intercom device market is fragmented due to the presence of several local players. Companies such as Aiphone Corporation, LEGRAND SA, Commax Co. Ltd, Nidac Security Pty. Ltd., Easygates, LLC, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited have a broader presence within the global market.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Intercom Devices Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5 Intercom Devices Market Overview, By Technology

Chapter 6 Intercom Devices Market Overview, By Vertical

Chapter 7 Intercom Devices Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

